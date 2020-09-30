Wisconsin adds 2,319 COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

WEDNESDAY 9/30/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 122,274 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,327 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 21,004, or 17.2%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 20,252, or 16.9%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 11,792 test results available today, 19.6% were positive. Yesterday, 22% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,423,247 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,545,521 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday, a total of 640 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 173 are in an ICU. A total of 2,316 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,327 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 122,274 119,955 (+2,319) Active cases 21,004 (17.2%) 22,252 (16.9%) Recovered cases 99,925 (81.7%) 98,385 (82%) Negative cases 1,423,247 1,413,774 (+9,473) Patients hospitalized 646 640 (+6) COVID-19 patients in ICU 205 173 (+32) Hospital beds available 2,062 (18%) 2,316 (-254) Ever hospitalized (6%) 7,209 (+67) COVID-19 deaths (1.1%) 1,300 (+17) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals