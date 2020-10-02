Wisconsin adds 2,745 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

FRIDAY 10/2/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 127,906 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,353 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 23,005, or 18%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 22,126, or 17.7%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 13,595 test results available today, 20% were positive. Yesterday, 20% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,445,571 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,573,477 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 669 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 208 are in an ICU. A total of 2,030 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,353 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 127,906 125,161 (+2,745) Active cases 23,005 (18%) 22,126 (17.7%) Recovered cases 103,530 (81%) 101,669 (81.2%) Negative cases 1,445,571 1,434,721 (+10,850) Patients hospitalized 669 683 (-14) COVID-19 patients in ICU 208 198 (+10) Hospital beds available 2,030 (18%) 1,933 (+97) Ever hospitalized 7,506 (5.9%) 7,409 (+97) COVID-19 deaths 1,353 (1.1%) 1,348 (+5) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals