Wisconsin adds 2k new positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

WEDNESDAY 12/30/2020 1:47 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 477,292 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,818 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 27,729 (5.8%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 28,761 (6.1%) yesterday.

A total of 2,822,063 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 7,362 test results available today, 37.42% were positive. DHS says 2,344,771 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 1,082 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 249 are in an ICU. A total of 2,167 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 477,292 474,537 (+2,755) Active cases 27,729 (5.8%) 28,761 (6.1%) Recovered cases 444,609 (93.2%) 440,857 (92.9%) Negative tests 2,344,771 2,340,164 (+4,607) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (+0) Patients hospitalized 1,082 1,113 (-31) COVID-19 patients in ICU 249 237 (+12) Hospital beds available 2,167 (20%) 2,264 (-97) Ever hospitalized 21,207 (4.4%) 21,081 (+126) COVID-19 deaths 4,818 (1.0%) 4,783 (+35) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Dec. 29, a total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 156,875 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 47,157 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 40,850 were Pfizer, and 6,306 were Moderna.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Oconto and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.