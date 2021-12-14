Wisconsin adds 50 new COVID-related deaths, total surpasses 9.4k

TUESDAY 12/14/2021 2:02 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 923,968 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,431 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 20,467 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 5 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 923,968 920,004 (+3,964) Received one dose of vaccine N/A 3,458,615 (59.4%) Fully vaccinated N/A 3,285,924 (56.4%) COVID-19 deaths 9,431 9,381 (+50) Ever hospitalized 48,617 48,389 (+228) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,503 patients. Of those, 402 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,014,839 vaccines and 1,296,803 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of Dec. 14.

As of Wednesday, December 8, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 19 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 52 are in very high levels, one is showing high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Brown and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Kewaunee and Outagamie County are seeing no significant change.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Marinette County are seeing growth.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara County.

Zero Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

Menominee County is the only county in Wisconsin that is seeing no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.