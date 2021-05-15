Wisconsin adds 550 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SATURDAY 5/15/2021, 5:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 605,926 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,958 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,440 (1.2%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 7,478 (1.2%) yesterday.

A total of 3,508,069 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,308 test results available today, 12.2% were positive. DHS says 2,902,143 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 1,816 known cases of B.1.1.7, 43 cases of B.1.351, 575 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 100 cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 605,926 605,376 (+550) Active cases 7,440 (1.2%) 7,478 (1.2%) Recovered cases 591,262 (97.6%) 590,678 (97.6%) Negative tests 2,902,143 2,898,385 (+3,758) Ever hospitalized 30,189 (5.0%) 30,124 (+65) COVID-19 deaths 6,958 (1.1%) 6,954 (+4) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized is up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 326 patients. Of those, 93 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.4% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of May 11, DHS is reporting a total of 4,872,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 4,852,017 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin as of May 15.

As of Wednesday, May 12, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no counties reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Green Lake and Waushara County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.