Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 463,594 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,614 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 33,932 (7.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 34,862 (7.6%) yesterday.

A total of 2,773,585 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 8,856 test results available today, 29.12% were positive. DHS says 2,309,991 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,274 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 281 are in an ICU. A total of 1,849 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently two patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, decreasing from three patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 463,594 461,015 (+2,579) Active cases 33,932 (7.3%) 34,862 (7.6%) Recovered cases 424,946 (91.7%) 421,506 (91.5%) Negative tests 2,309,991 2,303,714 (+6,277) Patients at alternate care facility 2 3 (-1) Patients hospitalized 1,274 1,308 (-34) COVID-19 patients in ICU 281 272 (-20) Hospital beds available 1,849 (17%) 2,065 (-216) Ever hospitalized 20,519 (4.4%) 20,355 (+164) COVID-19 deaths 4,614 (1.0%) 4,545 (+69) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, Menominee County is reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Kewaunee County is experiencing very high case activity levels and a growing trajectory in disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.