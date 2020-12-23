Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 463,594 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,614 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 33,932 (7.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 34,862 (7.6%) yesterday.
A total of 2,773,585 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 8,856 test results available today, 29.12% were positive. DHS says 2,309,991 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,274 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 281 are in an ICU. A total of 1,849 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
There are currently two patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, decreasing from three patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.
Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|463,594
|461,015 (+2,579)
|Active cases
|33,932 (7.3%)
|34,862 (7.6%)
|Recovered cases
|424,946 (91.7%)
|421,506 (91.5%)
|Negative tests
|2,309,991
|2,303,714 (+6,277)
|Patients at alternate care facility
|2
|3 (-1)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,274
|1,308 (-34)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|281
|272 (-20)
|Hospital beds available
|1,849 (17%)
|2,065 (-216)
|Ever hospitalized
|20,519 (4.4%)
|20,355 (+164)
|COVID-19 deaths
|4,614 (1.0%)
|4,545 (+69)
As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.
Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, Menominee County is reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.
There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.
Graphs courtesy DHS
Unable to view graphs below? Click here.
Kewaunee County is experiencing very high case activity levels and a growing trajectory in disease activity.
The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.
Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Winnebago.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Latest Stories
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
- Wisconsin adds 69 new COVID-19 related deaths, total cases over 460,000
- UPDATE: Crews called for incident involving chemicals
- Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee convicted of falsifying records