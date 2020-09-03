Wisconsin adds 727 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

THURSDAY 9/3/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 77,856 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,146 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,393, or 9.5%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 9,178 test results available today, 7.9% were positive. Yesterday, 6.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,199,999 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,277,855 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 287 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,504 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,946, or 7.6%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,146 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|77,856
|77,129 (+727)
|Active cases
|7,393 (9.5%)
|7,328 (9.5%)
|Recovered cases
|69,299 (89%)
|68,641 (89%)
|Negative cases
|1,199,999
|1,191,548 (+8,451)
|Patients hospitalized
|287
|295 (-8)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|91
|100 (-9)
|Hospital beds available
|2,504 (23%)
|2,604 (-128)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,946 (7.7%)
|5,916 (+30)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,146 (1.5%)
|1,142 (+4)