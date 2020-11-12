Wisconsin adds 7,497 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

THURSDAY 11/12/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 293,388 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,515 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 66,873, or 22.8%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 64,067, or 22.4%, yesterday.

Of the 22,408 test results available today, 33.5% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,964,779 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,258,167 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

There are currently 14 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from 11 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Wisconsin has seen 2,515 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Kewaunee County reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 293,388 285,891 (+7,497) Active cases 66,873 (22.8%) 64,067 (22.4%) Recovered cases 223,937 (76.3%) 219,304 (76.7%) Negative tests 1,964,779 1,949,868 (+14,911) Patients hospitalized 2,102 2,070 (+70) COVID-19 patients in ICU 441 418 (+23) Hospital beds available 1,136 (10%) 1,120 (+16) Ever hospitalized 13,771 (4.7%) 13,507 (+264) COVID-19 deaths 2,515 (0.9%) 2,457 (+58) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases