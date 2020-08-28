Wisconsin adds 843 new COVID-19 cases, active rate holds at 10.3%

FRIDAY 8/28/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 73,981 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,113 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,585, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the9,156 test results available today, 9.2% were positive. Yesterday, 8.1% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,156,807 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,230,788 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 344 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in an ICU. A total of 2,473 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,736, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,113 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 73,981 73,138 (+843) Active cases 7,585 (10.3%) 7,529 (10.3%) Recovered cases 65,265 (88.2%) 64,480 (88.2%) Negative cases 1,156,807 1,148,494 (+8,313) Patients hospitalized 291 344 (-47) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 107 (-11) Hospital beds available 2,465 (21%) 2,456 (+9) Ever hospitalized 5,736 (7.8%) 5,651 (+52) COVID-19 deaths 1,113 (1.5%) 1,100 (+2)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/28/2020 Negative as of 8/28/2020 Deaths as of 8/28/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/28/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/28/2020 Adams 106 3,102 3 528.1 3% Ashland 34 2,009 1 216.4 3% Barron 367 7,377 3 811.0 1% Bayfield 43 2,434 1 286.8 2% Brown 5,262 58,264 58 2025.5 1% Buffalo 58 1,927 2 440.5 3% Burnett 38 2,101 2 249.0 5% Calumet 484 7,762 2 971.8 0% Chippewa 331 11,880 0 520.2 0% Clark 236 4,300 8 684.2 3% Columbia 344 11,581 2 604.0 1% Crawford 99 3,892 0 607.8 0% Dane 5,330 159,574 40 1006.0 1% Dodge 1,102 18,968 5 1255.5 0% Door 128 5,156 3 466.5 2% Douglas 244 6,102 0 562.2 0% Dunn 169 6,572 0 379.8 0% Eau Claire 780 17,458 6 757.3 1% Florence 23 723 0 530.3 0% Fond du Lac 1,053 17,885 9 1029.2 1% Forest 70 1,164 4 776.2 6% Grant 426 10,644 17 821.9 4% Green 262 6,006 1 710.7 0% Green Lake 88 2,990 0 469.2 0% Iowa 115 4,404 0 486.9 0% Iron 119 1,342 1 2082.2 1% Jackson 75 5,828 1 365.7 1% Jefferson 870 15,536 6 1027.7 1% Juneau 189 6,912 1 715.4 1% Kenosha 2,929 32,555 62 1740.0 2% Kewaunee 165 2,969 2 810.4 1% La Crosse 1,133 20,627 1 961.4 0% Lafayette 185 2,748 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 80 2,692 2 417.4 3% Lincoln 81 3,936 1 290.9 1% Manitowoc 505 12,129 1 636.0 0% Marathon 764 17,314 13 564.8 2% Marinette 594 8,321 6 1465.3 1% Marquette 89 2,480 1 585.3 1% Menominee 28 1,932 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,841 217,767 485 2498.5 2% Monroe 276 8,577 2 606.6 1% Oconto 412 7,152 2 1097.0 0% Oneida 205 6,315 0 580.0 0% Outagamie 1,741 31,093 19 942.3 1% Ozaukee 893 15,462 18 1011.5 2% Pepin 46 1,151 0 633.4 0% Pierce 285 5,810 5 685.0 2% Polk 170 7,157 2 392.2 1% Portage 569 10,648 1 806.0 0% Price 36 2,141 0 266.9 0% Racine 3,960 53,830 89 2026.6 2% Richland 46 3,445 4 262.3 9% Rock 1,641 29,063 26 1014.4 2% Rusk 24 1,618 1 169.2 4% Sauk 627 16,762 3 985.9 0% Sawyer 157 3,882 0 959.1 0% Shawano 258 7,484 0 629.1 0% Sheboygan 1,014 18,768 8 880.2 1% St. Croix 618 12,745 7 702.9 1% Taylor 93 2,224 3 456.9 3% Trempealeau 411 5,505 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 94 4,581 0 308.0 0% Vilas 98 3,414 0 453.9 0% Walworth 1,673 19,673 27 1624.1 2% Washburn 60 2,370 0 382.4 0% Washington 1,565 20,608 29 1163.3 2% Waukesha 5,475 67,285 73 1372.6 1% Waupaca 647 8,958 17 1257.7 3% Waushara 147 5,801 2 609.6 1% Winnebago 1,461 32,392 21 859.8 1% Wood 440 11,530 2 600.5 0% Total 73,981 1,156,807 1,113 1280.3 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin