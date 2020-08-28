Wisconsin adds 843 new COVID-19 cases, active rate holds at 10.3%

FRIDAY 8/28/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 73,981 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,113 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,585, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the9,156 test results available today, 9.2% were positive. Yesterday, 8.1% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,156,807 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,230,788 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 344 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in an ICU. A total of 2,473 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,736, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,113 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|73,981
|73,138 (+843)
|Active cases
|7,585 (10.3%)
|7,529 (10.3%)
|Recovered cases
|65,265 (88.2%)
|64,480 (88.2%)
|Negative cases
|1,156,807
|1,148,494 (+8,313)
|Patients hospitalized
|291
|344 (-47)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|96
|107 (-11)
|Hospital beds available
|2,465 (21%)
|2,456 (+9)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,736 (7.8%)
|5,651 (+52)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,113 (1.5%)
|1,100 (+2)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/28/2020
|Negative as of 8/28/2020
|Deaths as of 8/28/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/28/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/28/2020
|Adams
|106
|3,102
|3
|528.1
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,009
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|367
|7,377
|3
|811.0
|1%
|Bayfield
|43
|2,434
|1
|286.8
|2%
|Brown
|5,262
|58,264
|58
|2025.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|58
|1,927
|2
|440.5
|3%
|Burnett
|38
|2,101
|2
|249.0
|5%
|Calumet
|484
|7,762
|2
|971.8
|0%
|Chippewa
|331
|11,880
|0
|520.2
|0%
|Clark
|236
|4,300
|8
|684.2
|3%
|Columbia
|344
|11,581
|2
|604.0
|1%
|Crawford
|99
|3,892
|0
|607.8
|0%
|Dane
|5,330
|159,574
|40
|1006.0
|1%
|Dodge
|1,102
|18,968
|5
|1255.5
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,156
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|244
|6,102
|0
|562.2
|0%
|Dunn
|169
|6,572
|0
|379.8
|0%
|Eau Claire
|780
|17,458
|6
|757.3
|1%
|Florence
|23
|723
|0
|530.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,053
|17,885
|9
|1029.2
|1%
|Forest
|70
|1,164
|4
|776.2
|6%
|Grant
|426
|10,644
|17
|821.9
|4%
|Green
|262
|6,006
|1
|710.7
|0%
|Green Lake
|88
|2,990
|0
|469.2
|0%
|Iowa
|115
|4,404
|0
|486.9
|0%
|Iron
|119
|1,342
|1
|2082.2
|1%
|Jackson
|75
|5,828
|1
|365.7
|1%
|Jefferson
|870
|15,536
|6
|1027.7
|1%
|Juneau
|189
|6,912
|1
|715.4
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,929
|32,555
|62
|1740.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|165
|2,969
|2
|810.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,133
|20,627
|1
|961.4
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,748
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|80
|2,692
|2
|417.4
|3%
|Lincoln
|81
|3,936
|1
|290.9
|1%
|Manitowoc
|505
|12,129
|1
|636.0
|0%
|Marathon
|764
|17,314
|13
|564.8
|2%
|Marinette
|594
|8,321
|6
|1465.3
|1%
|Marquette
|89
|2,480
|1
|585.3
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,932
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,841
|217,767
|485
|2498.5
|2%
|Monroe
|276
|8,577
|2
|606.6
|1%
|Oconto
|412
|7,152
|2
|1097.0
|0%
|Oneida
|205
|6,315
|0
|580.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,741
|31,093
|19
|942.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|893
|15,462
|18
|1011.5
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,151
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|285
|5,810
|5
|685.0
|2%
|Polk
|170
|7,157
|2
|392.2
|1%
|Portage
|569
|10,648
|1
|806.0
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,141
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|3,960
|53,830
|89
|2026.6
|2%
|Richland
|46
|3,445
|4
|262.3
|9%
|Rock
|1,641
|29,063
|26
|1014.4
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,618
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|627
|16,762
|3
|985.9
|0%
|Sawyer
|157
|3,882
|0
|959.1
|0%
|Shawano
|258
|7,484
|0
|629.1
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,014
|18,768
|8
|880.2
|1%
|St. Croix
|618
|12,745
|7
|702.9
|1%
|Taylor
|93
|2,224
|3
|456.9
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,505
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|94
|4,581
|0
|308.0
|0%
|Vilas
|98
|3,414
|0
|453.9
|0%
|Walworth
|1,673
|19,673
|27
|1624.1
|2%
|Washburn
|60
|2,370
|0
|382.4
|0%
|Washington
|1,565
|20,608
|29
|1163.3
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,475
|67,285
|73
|1372.6
|1%
|Waupaca
|647
|8,958
|17
|1257.7
|3%
|Waushara
|147
|5,801
|2
|609.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,461
|32,392
|21
|859.8
|1%
|Wood
|440
|11,530
|2
|600.5
|0%
|Total
|73,981
|1,156,807
|1,113
|1280.3
|2%