Wisconsin adds almost 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

MONDAY 10/5/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 134,359 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,381 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,589, or 18.3%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 24,264, or 18.3%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 8,560 test results available today, 19.8% were positive. Yesterday, 17.24% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,472,577 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,606,936 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday, a total of 714 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 194 are in an ICU. A total of 2,215 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,381 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 134,359 132,663 (+1,696) Active cases 24,589 (18.3%) 24,264 (18.3%) Recovered cases 108,371 (80.7%) 107,004 (80.7%) Negative cases 1,472,577 1,465,713 (+6,864) Patients hospitalized 714 692 (+22) COVID-19 patients in ICU 194 200 (-6) Hospital beds available 2,215 (19%) 2,190 (+25) Ever hospitalized 7,702 (5.7%) 7,646 (+56) COVID-19 deaths 1,381 (1%) 1,377 (+4) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals