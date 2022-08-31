The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a delay in COVID-19 vaccine data. We will update that section of Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers as soon as that data becomes available.

WEDNESDAY 8/31/2022, 2:17 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,613,591 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,349 total COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total Total positive cases 1,613,591 1,612,077 (+1,514) Received one dose of vaccine DELAYED 3,774,448 (64.7%) Fully vaccinated DELAYED 3,590,810 (61.6%) COVID-19 deaths 13,349 13,340 (+9) Ever hospitalized 64,810 64,757 (+53) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 514 patients. Of those, 58 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 12.8% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 10,220,852 vaccine doses and 2,669,986 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of August 30. (DELAYED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 14 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Of those 14, four are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Forest, and Oneida County.

35 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of those 29, five of them are located in northeast Wisconsin: Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Shawano County.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.