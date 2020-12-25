Wisconsin adds five COVID-19 deaths, sees decrease in active cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 467,899 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,679 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, are active, according to DHS, compared to 31,690 (6.8%) yesterday.

A total of 2,792,718 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 8,615 test results available today, 17.48% were positive. DHS says 2,324,819 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,243 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 260 are in an ICU. A total of 2,058 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, decreasing from two patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases467,899466,393 (+1,506)
Active cases31,690 (6.8%)33,409 (7.2%)
Recovered cases431,428 (92.2%)428,208 (91.8%)
Negative tests2,324,8192,317,710 (+7,109)
Patients at alternate care facility02 (-2)
Patients hospitalized1,2431,243 (-0)
COVID-19 patients in ICU260260 (+0)
Hospital beds available2,0582,058 (+0)
Ever hospitalized20,703 (4.4%)20,647 (+56)
COVID-19 deaths4,6794,674 (+5)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Graphs courtesy DHS
Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Oconto and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week