Wisconsin adds less than 1,500 new positive COVID-19 cases, deaths less than 10

MONDAY 12/21/2020 1:57 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 458,612 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,425 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 35,498 (7.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 36,736 (8.0%) yesterday.
A total of 2,757,877 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 6,502 test results available today, 22.07% were positive. DHS says 2,299,265 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,268 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 292 are in an ICU. A total of 2,114 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
There are currently three patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from five yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|458,612
|457,177 (+1,435)
|Active cases
|35,498 (7.7%)
|36,736 (8.0%)
|Recovered cases
|418,587 (91.3%)
|415,922 (91.0%)
|Negative tests
|2,299,265
|2,294,198 (+5,067)
|Patients at alternate care facility
|3
|5 (-2)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,268
|1,330 (-62)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|292
|290 (+2)
|Hospital beds available
|2,114 (19%)
|1,865 (+249)
|Ever hospitalized
|20,168 (4.4%)
|20,120 (+48)
|COVID-19 deaths
|4,425 (1.0%)
|4,417 (+8)
As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.
Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, Menominee County is reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.
There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.
Kewaunee County is experiencing very high case activity levels and a growing trajectory in disease activity.
The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with no significant change in disease activity are Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara.
Counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Winnebago.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
