Wisconsin adds less than 2K new COVID-19 cases, first time in a week

MONDAY 10/12/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 152,192 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,474 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 29,478, or 19.4%, are active, according to DHS, up from 28,988, or 19.3%, yesterday.
Of the 9,771 test results available today, 20% were positive. Yesterday, 26.11% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,545,692 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,697,884 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday, a total of 872 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 229 are in an ICU. A total of 2,014 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,474 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|152,192
|150,236 (+1,956)
|Active cases
|29,478 (19.4%)
|28,988 (19.3%)
|Recovered cases
|121,204 (79.7%)
|119,747 (79.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,545,692
|1,537,877 (+7,815)
|Patients hospitalized
|872
|870 (+2)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|229
|232 (-3)
|Hospital beds available
|2,014 (18%)
|1,850 (+164)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,454 (5.6%)
|8,398 (+56)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,474 (1%)
|1,465 (+9)