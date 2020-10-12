Wisconsin adds less than 2K new COVID-19 cases, first time in a week

MONDAY 10/12/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 152,192 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,474 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 29,478, or 19.4%, are active, according to DHS, up from 28,988, or 19.3%, yesterday.

Of the 9,771 test results available today, 20% were positive. Yesterday, 26.11% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,545,692 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,697,884 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday, a total of 872 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 229 are in an ICU. A total of 2,014 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,474 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 152,192 150,236 (+1,956) Active cases 29,478 (19.4%) 28,988 (19.3%) Recovered cases 121,204 (79.7%) 119,747 (79.7%) Negative cases 1,545,692 1,537,877 (+7,815) Patients hospitalized 872 870 (+2) COVID-19 patients in ICU 229 232 (-3) Hospital beds available 2,014 (18%) 1,850 (+164) Ever hospitalized 8,454 (5.6%) 8,398 (+56) COVID-19 deaths 1,474 (1%) 1,465 (+9) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases