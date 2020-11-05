Wisconsin adds near-record new COVID-19 cases as virus activity levels remain very high statewide

THURSDAY 11/5/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 249,924 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,194 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 54,326, or 21.7%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 52,480, or 21.5%, yesterday.

Of the 15,440 test results available today, 38.4% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,881,813 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,131,737 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,747 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 360 are in an ICU. A total of 1,336 hospital beds, or 12% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from seven yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,194 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Just one county – Langlade County – is reporting a shrinking trajectory of its COVID-19 activity level.

Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties, last week, reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 249,924 244,002 (+5,922) Active cases 54,326 52,480 (21.7%) Recovered cases 193,369 189,331 (77.4%) Negative tests 1,881,813 1,872,295 (+9,518) Patients hospitalized 1,747 1,714 (+33) COVID-19 patients in ICU 360 347 (-13) Hospital beds available 1,336 (12%) 1,429 (-93) Ever hospitalized 12,310 (4.9%) 12,087 (+223) COVID-19 deaths 2,194 (0.9%) 2,156 (+38) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases