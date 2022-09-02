FRIDAY 9/2/2022, 2:25 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,616,216 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,364 total COVID-19 deaths.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total Total positive cases 1,616,216 1,614,921 (+1,297) Received one dose of vaccine 3,775,492 (64.7%) 3,774,448 (64.7%) Fully vaccinated 3,591,760 (61.6%) 3,590,810 (61.6%) COVID-19 deaths 13,364 13,358 (+6) Ever hospitalized 64,867 64,839 (+28) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 527 patients. Of those, 62 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 11.7% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 10,086,730 vaccine doses and 2,649,855 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of September 2.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.