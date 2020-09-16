Wisconsin adds over 1,400 new cases, multiple counties report upward trend in COVID-19 activity

WEDNESDAY 9/16/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 92,712 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,228 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 10,839, or 11.7%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 10,509, or 11.5%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 12,196 test results available today, 11.5% were positive. Yesterday, 11% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,295,313 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,388,025 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 342 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 95 are in an ICU. A total of 2,349 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,228 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.3% have died.

DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Price County is the only county reporting a medium activity level in the state.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level. Waupaca County is reporting a downward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 92,712 91,304 (+1,408) Active cases 10,839 (11.7%) 10,509 (11.5%) Recovered cases 80,627 (87%) 79,557 (87.2%) Negative cases 1,295,313 1,284,525 (+10,788) Patients hospitalized 342 306 (+36) COVID-19 patients in ICU 95 87 (+8) Hospital beds available 2,349 (21%) 2,551 (-202) Ever hospitalized 6,454 (7.0%) 6,406 (+48) COVID-19 deaths 1,228 (1.3%) 1,220 (+8)

