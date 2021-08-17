Wisconsin adds over 1,600 new cases, more than 34.5k ever hospitalized

TUESDAY, 8/17/2021 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 640,248 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,483 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,614 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 461 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 312 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 640,248 638,571 (+1,677) Received one dose of vaccine 3,110,548 (53.4%) 3,106,431 (53.4%) Fully vaccinated 2,922,356 (50.2%) 2,919,216 (50.1%) COVID-19 deaths 7,483 7,471 Ever hospitalized 34,506 34,362 (+144) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was435 patients. Of those, 134 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up29.7% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 5,957,400 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, August 11, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, four are experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 68 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing high case activity levels, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Waupaca, and Winnebago County are growing.

Calumet, Manitowoc, Menominee, Shawano, and Waushara are counties in Northeast Wisconsin experiencing no significant change in high coronavirus activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing shrinking high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.