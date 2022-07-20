WEDNESDAY 7/20/2022 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,548,630 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,189 total COVID-19 deaths.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,548,630 1,546,514 (+2,079) Received one dose of vaccine 3,768,733 (64.6%) 3,768,215 (64.6%) Fully vaccinated 3,585,166 (61.5%) 3,584,647 (61.5%) COVID-19 deaths 13,189 13,186 (+3) Ever hospitalized 63,045 62,971 (+74) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 474 patients. Of those, 56 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 11.3% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 9,600,087 vaccine doses and 2,073,509 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of July 20.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 14 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Of those 14, two are in northeast Wisconsin: Forest and Oneida.

30 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Seven of them are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Florence, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, and Menominee County.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.