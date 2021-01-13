Wisconsin adds over 2k new positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline

WEDNESDAY 1/13/2021 1:47 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 513,270 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,248 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 27,749 (5.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 28,304 (5.5%) yesterday.

A total of 2,928,143 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 7,427 test results available today, 28.73% were positive. DHS says 2,414,873 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 988 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 225 are in an ICU. A total of 1,949 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from three patients yesterday. Since Jan. 8, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 513,270 511,136 (+2,134) Active cases 27,749 28,304 (5.4%) Recovered cases 480,112 477,460 (93.6%) Negative tests 2,414,873 2,409,580 (+5,293) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 988 1,017 (-29) COVID-19 patients in ICU 225 221 (+4) Hospital beds available 1,949 (18%) 2,182 (-233) Ever hospitalized 22,705 (4.4%) 22,583 (+122) COVID-19 deaths 5,248 (1.0%) 5,211(+37) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 11, a total of 420,200 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 266,675 vaccines have been shipped. DHS reports, 151,518 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. Of those vaccines administered, 96,467 were Pfizer, and 55,051 were Moderna.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels with growing disease activity are Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Outagamie.

Door, Kewaunee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake, Marinette, and Waushara counties are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.