Wisconsin adds over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

WEDNESDAY 10/28/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 210,126 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,897 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 43,468, or 20.7%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 43,163, or 20.9%, yesterday.

Of the 9,818 test results available today, 38.9% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,795,161 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,005,287 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 1,385 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 339 are in an ICU. A total of 1,608 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently six patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from five yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Wisconsin has seen 1,897 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, DHS reports that 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Oconto County is reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 210,126 206,311 (+3,815) Active cases 43,468 (20.7%) 43,163 (20.9%) Recovered cases 164,726 (78.4%) 161,260 (78.2%) Negative tests 1,795,161 1,789,158 (+6,003) Patients hospitalized 1,385 1,350 (+35) COVID-19 patients in ICU 339 329 (+10) Hospital beds available 1,608 (15%) 1,793 (-185) Ever hospitalized 10,810 (5.2%) 10,636 (+174) COVID-19 deaths 1,897 (0.9%) 1,852 (+45) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

