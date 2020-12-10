Wisconsin adds over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

THURSDAY 12/10/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 426, 099 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,994 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 52,259, 12.3%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 54,599, 12.9%, yesterday.

Of the 12,555 test results available today, 32.1% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,224,578 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,650,677 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of yesterday afternoon, a total of 1,535 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 326 are in an ICU. A total of 1,733 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 11 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from eight yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 136 total patients.

Wisconsin has seen 3,994 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a very high COVID-19 case activity level – including six Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Fond du Lac county is reporting critically high level of COVId-19 case activity and a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, no Northeast Wisconsin counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, only Menominee county is reporting no significant change.

Last week, Kewaunee and Marinette counties reported no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting no significant change in disease activity.

This week, counties reporting no significant change of COVID-19 case activity level are Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, and Winnebago counties.

This week, of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing critically high case activity levels, Shawano and Waupaca counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

One Wisconsin county is reporting a high case activity level – Waushara County.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases426,099422,065 (+4,034)
Active cases52,259 (12.3%)54,599 (12.9%)
Recovered cases369,821 (86.8%)363,504 (86.1%)
Negative tests2,224,5782,216,057 (+8,521)
Patients at alternate care facility118 (+3)
Patients hospitalized1,5351,556 (-21)
COVID-19 patients in ICU326325 (+1)
Hospital beds available1,733 (16%)1,700 (+33)
Ever hospitalized18,875 (4.4%)18,715 (+160)
COVID-19 deaths3,944 (0.9%)3,944 (+57)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

