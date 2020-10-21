Wisconsin adds over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

WEDNESDAY 10/21/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 182,687 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,681 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 38,485, or 21.1%, are active, according to DHS, up from 37,358, or 20.9%, yesterday.

Of the 9,886 test results available today, 42.5% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,718,564 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,901,251 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a record total of 1,192 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 315 are in an ICU. A total of 1,860 hospital beds, or 17% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,681 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Oconto, Sheboygan, and Waupaca counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases182,687178,482 (+4,205)
Active cases38,485 (21.1%)37,358 (20.9%)
Recovered cases142,485 (78%)139,455 (78.1%)
Negative cases1,718,5641,712,883 (+5,681)
Patients hospitalized1,1921,172 (+20)
COVID-19 patients in ICU315302 (+13)
Hospital beds available1,860 (17%)2,052 (-192)
Ever hospitalized9,704 (5.3%)9,537 (+167)
COVID-19 deaths1,681 (0.9%)1,633 (+48)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

