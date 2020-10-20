Wisconsin adds over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, some linked to backlog amid system updates

TUESDAY 10/20/2020 1:57 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 178,482 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,633 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 37,358, or 20.9%, are active, according to DHS, up from 35,345, or 20.3%, yesterday.
Of the 13,661 test results available today, 33.7% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,712,883 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,891,365 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a record total of 1,172 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 302 are in an ICU. A total of 2,052 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Graphs courtesy DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,633 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|178,482
|173,891 (+4,591)
|Active cases
|37,358 (20.9%)
|35,345 (20.3%)
|Recovered cases
|139,455 (78.1%)
|136,910 (78.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,712,883
|1,703,813 (+9,070)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,172
|1,090 (+82)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|302
|284 (+18)
|Hospital beds available
|2,052 (16%)
|2,054 (-2)
|Ever hospitalized
|9,537 (5.3%)
|9,319 (+218)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,633 (0.9%)
|1,600 (+33)