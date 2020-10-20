Wisconsin adds over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, some linked to backlog amid system updates

TUESDAY 10/20/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 178,482 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,633 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 37,358, or 20.9%, are active, according to DHS, up from 35,345, or 20.3%, yesterday.

Of the 13,661 test results available today, 33.7% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,712,883 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,891,365 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a record total of 1,172 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 302 are in an ICU. A total of 2,052 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,633 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 178,482 173,891 (+4,591) Active cases 37,358 (20.9%) 35,345 (20.3%) Recovered cases 139,455 (78.1%) 136,910 (78.7%) Negative cases 1,712,883 1,703,813 (+9,070) Patients hospitalized 1,172 1,090 (+82) COVID-19 patients in ICU 302 284 (+18) Hospital beds available 2,052 (16%) 2,054 (-2) Ever hospitalized 9,537 (5.3%) 9,319 (+218) COVID-19 deaths 1,633 (0.9%) 1,600 (+33) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases