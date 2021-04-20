Wisconsin adds over 800 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

TUESDAY 4/20/2021 1:56 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 591,636 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,718 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,972 (1.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,850 (1.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,398,267 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,315 test results available today, 18.66% were positive. DHS says 2,806,631 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 299 known cases of B.1.1.7, 15 cases of B.1.351, 259 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 11 cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 591,636 590,831 (+805) Active cases 8,972 (1.5%) 8,850 (1.5%) Recovered cases 575,702 (97.3%) 575,027 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,806,631 2,803,121 (+3,669) Ever hospitalized 28,694 (4.8%) 28,594 (+100) COVID-19 deaths 6,718 (1.1%) 6,710 (+8) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 291 patients. Of those, 73 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 24.0% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of April 13, DHS is reporting a total of 3,669,405 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 3,920,796 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, April 14, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Brown, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, and Winnebago County are reporting a growing trajectory.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.