Wisconsin adds practically 6k new COVID cases, 200+ more hospitalizations

TUESDAY 12/28/2021 1:53 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 973,096 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 9,980 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 25,145 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 412 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 973,096 967,173 (+5,923) Received one dose of vaccine 3,605,833 (61.8%) 3,600,100 (61.7%) Fully vaccinated 3,383,500 3,381,690 (58.0%) COVID-19 deaths 9,980 9,928 (+52) Ever hospitalized 50,662 50,461 (+201) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,651 patients. Of those, 422 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,527,687 vaccines and 1,551,161 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Dec. 28.

As of Wednesday, December 22, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 39 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 33 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Fond du Lac County is a Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Calumet, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Oconto County are seeing no significant change.

Five Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels – Brown, Door, Outagamie, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, no counties are seeing growth.

The Northeast Wisconsin county seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels is Menominee County.

Three Northeast Wisconsin counties, Marinette, Shawano, and Waupaca County, are shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.