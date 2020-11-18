Wisconsin adds record number of new COVID-19 cases as governor extends mask mandate

WEDNESDAY 11/18/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 331,837 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,793 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 74,616, or 22.5%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 72,344, or 22.3%, yesterday.

Of the 20,129 test results available today, 39.7% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,036,941 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,368,778 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 2,277 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 431 are in an ICU. A total of 1,237 hospital beds, or 11% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 22 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from 23 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,793, total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.8% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Kewaunee County reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

