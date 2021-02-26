Wisconsin adds single-digit COVID-19 deaths, over 50% of 65 and up have vaccine

FRIDAY 2/26/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 562,151 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,399 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,209 (1.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,430 (1.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,183,104 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,498 test results available today, 11.93% were positive. DHS says 2,620,297 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 331 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 97 are in an ICU. A total of 2,060 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 562,807 562,151 (+656) Active cases 8,209 (1.5%) 8,430 (1.5%) Recovered cases 548,040 (97.4%) 547,168 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,620,297 2,615,455 (+4,842) Patients hospitalized 331 355 (-24) COVID-19 patients in ICU 97 93 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,060 (19%) 2,041 (+19) Ever hospitalized 26,013 (4.6%) 25,954 (+59) COVID-19 deaths 6,399 (1.1%) 6,394 (+5) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 23, a total of 1,625,875 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,340,694 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Brown, Manitowoc, and Oconto.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.