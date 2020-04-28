Wisconsin adjutant general, DHS deputy secretary to hold media briefing Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, and Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will participate in a media briefing to provide an update on the response to the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The briefing, scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., will focus on the response by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and DHS personnel working out of the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above.

