1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin adjutant general, DHS deputy secretary to hold media briefing Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, and Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will participate in a media briefing to provide an update on the response to the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The briefing, scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., will focus on the response by the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and DHS personnel working out of the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"