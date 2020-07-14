Wisconsin AG joins coalition urging financial support for childcare providers in next stimulus bill

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate to provide financial support for childcare providers in the next stimulus bill amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition called on Congress in a letter sent to Senate leadership to provide at least $50 billion in funding to address the immediate needs of childcare systems around the country.

“Affordable and accessible childcare is crucial for children’s education and wellbeing and for our economic recovery,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must support childcare providers who have taken a financial hit due to the pandemic so childcare doesn’t become even harder for families to find.”

The coalition also expressed support for broader reforms to our childcare system. The attorneys general argue that our childcare system suffers from a broken model, where “parents pay too much and educators make too little,” and that the current pandemic has exacerbated already existing disparities in race, income, and gender in our childcare workforce. The letter asks “to build a more equitable society beyond this current crisis, we need structural reform that ensures every family has access to quality, affordable childcare and educators earn the pay that they deserve.”

In the letter, the coalition cites a recent survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which found that only 11 percent of providers could survive a closure of indeterminate length without government intervention.

Joining Attorney General Kaul in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington.

