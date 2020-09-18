Wisconsin again breaks record for highest total of new COVID-19 cases

FRIDAY 9/18/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 97,279 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,238 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 12,839, or 13.2%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 11,595, or 12.2%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.
Of the 13,067 test results available today, 19.4% were positive. Yesterday, 17.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,315,258 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,412,537 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 347 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in an ICU. A total of 2,224 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.3% have died.
DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Price County is the only county reporting a medium activity level in the state.
Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level. Waupaca County is reporting a downward trend in activity level.
Last week, Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties reported an upward trend in activity level.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|97,279
|94,746 (+2,533)
|Active cases
|12,839 (13.2%)
|11,595(12.2%)
|Recovered cases
|83,184 (85.5%)
|81,902 (86.5%)
|Negative cases
|1,315,258
|1,304,724 (+10,534)
|Patients hospitalized
|347
|370 (-23)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|103
|103 (+0)
|Hospital beds available
|2,224 (20%)
|2,229 (-5)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,569 (6.8%)
|6,522 (+47)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,238 (1.3%)
|1,231 (+7)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases
