Wisconsin again breaks record for new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 new deaths added

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 4:17 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 166,186 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,574 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 34,345, 0r 20.7%, are active, according to DHS, up from 33,160, or 20.4%, yesterday.
Of the 14,586 test results available today, 26.5% were positive. Yesterday, 24.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,590,569 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,756,755 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a record total of 1,043 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 264 are in an ICU. A total of 1,859 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,574 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|166,186
|162,325 (+3,861)
|Active cases
|34,345 (20.7%)
|33,160 (20.4%)
|Recovered cases
|130,231 (78.4%)
|127,576 (78.6%)
|Negative cases
|1,590,569
|1,579,844 (+10,725)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,043
|1,017 (+26)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|264
|246 (+18)
|Hospital beds available
|1,859 (16%)
|1,874 (-15)
|Ever hospitalized
|9,027 (5.4%)
|8,892 (+135)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,574 (0.9%)
|1,553 (+21)