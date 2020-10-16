Wisconsin again breaks record for new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 new deaths added

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 4:17 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 166,186 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,574 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 34,345, 0r 20.7%, are active, according to DHS, up from 33,160, or 20.4%, yesterday.

Of the 14,586 test results available today, 26.5% were positive. Yesterday, 24.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,590,569 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,756,755 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a record total of 1,043 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 264 are in an ICU. A total of 1,859 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,574 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 166,186 162,325 (+3,861) Active cases 34,345 (20.7%) 33,160 (20.4%) Recovered cases 130,231 (78.4%) 127,576 (78.6%) Negative cases 1,590,569 1,579,844 (+10,725) Patients hospitalized 1,043 1,017 (+26) COVID-19 patients in ICU 264 246 (+18) Hospital beds available 1,859 (16%) 1,874 (-15) Ever hospitalized 9,027 (5.4%) 8,892 (+135) COVID-19 deaths 1,574 (0.9%) 1,553 (+21) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases