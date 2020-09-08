Wisconsin again reports no new COVID-19 deaths, percentage positive jumps

TUESDAY 9/7/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 82,477 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,169, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 4,083 test results available today, 17.6% were positive. Yesterday, 10.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,230,159 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,308,553 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 289 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,560 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 6,118, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS has reported no new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. Wisconsin has seen 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|82,477
|81,760 (+717)
|Active cases
|8,169 (9.9%)
|8,096 (9.9%)
|Recovered cases
|73,122 (88.7%)
|72,478 (88.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,230,159
|1,226,793 (+3,366)
|Patients hospitalized
|289
|286 (+3)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|91
|96 (-5)
|Hospital beds available
|2,560 (23%)
|2,642 (-82)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,118 (7.4%)
|6,089 (+29)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,168 (1.4%)
|1,168 (+0)