Wisconsin again reports no new COVID-19 deaths, percentage positive jumps

TUESDAY 9/7/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 82,477 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,169, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 4,083 test results available today, 17.6% were positive. Yesterday, 10.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,230,159 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,308,553 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 289 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,560 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,118, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS has reported no new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. Wisconsin has seen 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 82,477 81,760 (+717) Active cases 8,169 (9.9%) 8,096 (9.9%) Recovered cases 73,122 (88.7%) 72,478 (88.7%) Negative cases 1,230,159 1,226,793 (+3,366) Patients hospitalized 289 286 (+3) COVID-19 patients in ICU 91 96 (-5) Hospital beds available 2,560 (23%) 2,642 (-82) Ever hospitalized 6,118 (7.4%) 6,089 (+29) COVID-19 deaths 1,168 (1.4%) 1,168 (+0)

Cases by County

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin