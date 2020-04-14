Wisconsin airports receive more than $83 million in federal funding in response to coronavirus pandemic

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $83,193,654 in airport aid to 87 airports in Wisconsin to help respond to the coronavirus public health emergency.

The funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Safety (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, designed to provide immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Here’s what some area airports can expect to receive:

Appleton International: $14,962,538

Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International: $7,951,770

Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional: $69,000

Door County Cherryland: $30,000

Manitowoc County: 30,000

Crivitz Municipal: $20,000

A full list of Wisconsin airports receiving funding can be found here.

The FAA says it will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.

For more information on the CARES Act, click here.

