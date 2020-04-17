Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin Airports trying to stay above ground amid covid-19 cancellations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Covid-19 outbreak is taking a toll on the airline industry with many flight cancellations that are affecting airports across the country. Here in North East Wisconsin the sharp decline has made an impact on operations.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Passenger flights into Appleton Airport Thursday afternoon, were described as light, with between just 6-8 passengers on board. That is unusual for this time of year, which is causing some worry among industry insiders. The decline in passengers, means a decline in revenue which could lead to extensive economic effects down the line. That is why the Airlines have asked the Trump Administration for a stimulus relief fund to help bridge the gap.

“At this time, we are not laying off any employees,” said Abe Weber of Appleton Airport. Each Airport will also receive a portion of the stimulus relief, which will be used towards the payroll protection program. The hope is that with the relief, people can stay employed for as long as possible.

While traffic is down at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, officials are taking time to focus on health and safety. “We have hired an outside contractor to assist in deep cleaning of our entire facility,’ said Marty Piette of Austin Straubel.

With the Safer at Home restrictions being extended here in North East Wisconsin, it is unclear when the industry will fully recover. Officials at both Airports say that they will remain open and in business for now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"