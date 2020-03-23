1  of  69
Wisconsin asks FEMA for help in obtaining over 109,000 protective medical supplies

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON — The Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the state in obtaining protective medical supplies on Monday.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. Evers initiated this request to help protect law enforcement officers and firefighters who are at risk of direct exposure to COVID-19 while performing their jobs.

Governor Evers says, “We are asking FEMA to help us purchase valuable medical supplies that will be used to protect our first responders as they do the important work of keeping Wisconsin safe.”

The Wisconsin Emergency Management is asking FEMA for help in obtaining, 50,000 non-surgical masks, 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 3,000 N95 face masks, and 35,000 pairs of protective gloves through its procurement process.

WEM administrator, Dr. Darrell L. Williams, says, “This initial request is intended to help meet the immediate needs of agencies across the state that continue to perform their daily duties, knowing they are at risk of being exposed to the virus.”

According to the Office of the Governor so far, the state has received about 52,000 N95 face masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 25,000 face shields, 20,000 surgical gowns, 100 coveralls, and 36,000 pairs of gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

Those materials are being distributed to direct healthcare providers in areas with known community spread.

According to the Office of the Governor, Gov. Evers is, “Calling on federal officials to help identify additional resources. The Department of Health Services is working with local and tribal health officers, health care providers, and other partners to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed.”

“We recognize that this equipment is in high demand, and we thank our first responders for their patience as we work to identify additional sources of personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, WEM administrator.

