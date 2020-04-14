Wisconsin Assembly OKs virus bill in first virtual session

Closings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a sweeping coronavirus relief bill in the Legislature’s first virtual session.

About two-thirds of the Assembly’s 99 members participated in Tuesday afternoon’s session via videoconference out of fears of contracting the virus.

A handful of lawmakers sat in the Assembly chamber, all separated by at least 6 feet.

The session got off to a slow start as the chief clerk tried to call the roll but the body ended up approving the bill 97-2.  

The Senate is holding a similar session Wednesday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"