Wisconsin back on Chicago’s emergency travel order

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is back on Chicago’s travel order as of Sept. 22.

Chicago’s top health officials made the announcement on Tuesday. This comes as Wisconsin’s seven-day average in new COVID-19 cases continues to rise and Governor Tony Evers enacts a new mask order.

According to affiliate WGN, Minnesota, Montana and Idaho were also added to the list.

The list now includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. 

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

Exceptions to the order include personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

In late July, Wisconsin was added to Chicago’s emergency travel order. Wisconsin was also added to New York’s travel advisory list in mid-July. As of Sept. 22, Wisconsin remains on that list.

