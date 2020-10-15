Wisconsin breaks record for new COVID-19 cases reported, second time this week

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 4:17 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 162,325 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,553 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 33,160, or 20.4%, are active, according to DHS, up from 31,595, or 19.9%, yesterday.

Of the 15,202 test results available today, 24.6% were positive. Yesterday, 21.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,579,844 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,742,169 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a record total of 1,017 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 246 are in an ICU. A total of 1,874 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,553 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 162,325 158,578 (+3,747) Active cases 33,160 (20.4%) 31,595 (19.9%) Recovered cases 127,576 (78.6) 125,411 (79.1%) Negative cases 1,579,844 1,568,389 (+11,455) Patients hospitalized 1,017 959 (+58) COVID-19 patients in ICU 246 243 (+3) Hospital beds available 1,874 (16%) 1,818 (+56) Ever hospitalized 8,892 (5.5%) 8,754 (+138) COVID-19 deaths 1,553 (1%) 1,536 (+17) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.



Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases