Wisconsin breaks record for new COVID-19 cases reported, second time this week

THURSDAY 10/15/2020 4:17 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 162,325 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,553 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 33,160, or 20.4%, are active, according to DHS, up from 31,595, or 19.9%, yesterday.
Of the 15,202 test results available today, 24.6% were positive. Yesterday, 21.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,579,844 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,742,169 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a record total of 1,017 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 246 are in an ICU. A total of 1,874 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,553 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.
Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
Last week, Brown and Marinette counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|162,325
|158,578 (+3,747)
|Active cases
|33,160 (20.4%)
|31,595 (19.9%)
|Recovered cases
|127,576 (78.6)
|125,411 (79.1%)
|Negative cases
|1,579,844
|1,568,389 (+11,455)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,017
|959 (+58)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|246
|243 (+3)
|Hospital beds available
|1,874 (16%)
|1,818 (+56)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,892 (5.5%)
|8,754 (+138)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,553 (1%)
|1,536 (+17)