Wisconsin business groups sue to keep COVID lists secret

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three business groups have filed a lawsuit demanding a judge block Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of more than 1,000 business with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with the Muskego and New Berlin chambers of commerce filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County on Thursday.

They allege that releasing the names would ruin the businesses reputations. They seek an injunction blocking the administration from releasing the information.

Evers said during a news conference he hadn’t seen the lawsuit.