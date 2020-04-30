Wisconsin businesses urge legislators to OK reopening plan

A driver walks to catch the train toward Boston after parking in the unusually empty lot for commuters Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in South Attleboro, Mass. It’s a scene playing out all over the world. The spaces we filled, now filled with space. The empty streets, the silent playgrounds and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour. From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of empty parking lots. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order is crushing the economy and that the coronavirus appears under control in the state.

Manley addressed the Assembly’s Republican-controlled state affairs committee during a video conference Thursday.

WMC’s plan would allow all businesses to reopen but assign them risk factors and order them to take precautions ranging from social distancing to protective gear for workers. Committee Democrats complained that no laborers or health officials were invited to speak.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak