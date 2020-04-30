1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin businesses urge legislators to OK reopening plan

Coronavirus

by: TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A driver walks to catch the train toward Boston after parking in the unusually empty lot for commuters Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in South Attleboro, Mass. It’s a scene playing out all over the world. The spaces we filled, now filled with space. The empty streets, the silent playgrounds and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour. From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of empty parking lots. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order is crushing the economy and that the coronavirus appears under control in the state.

Manley addressed the Assembly’s Republican-controlled state affairs committee during a video conference Thursday.

WMC’s plan would allow all businesses to reopen but assign them risk factors and order them to take precautions ranging from social distancing to protective gear for workers. Committee Democrats complained that no laborers or health officials were invited to speak.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"