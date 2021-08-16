Wisconsin Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Cardinal Raymond Burke attends the of funeral mass for late Cardinal William Joseph Levada on September 27, 2019 at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Catholic church’s top officials and fiercest critics of Pope Francis has COVID-19 and is breathing through a ventilator.

Cardinal Raymond Burke tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care. His staff tweeted Saturday that he has been hospitalized and is breathing through a ventilator.

The Washington Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Burke caught the virus while visiting Wisconsin and is hospitalized there. Burke was born in Wisconsin and served as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The diocese had no information Monday on where Burke is hospitalized.

