Wisconsin Coronavirus: AG Kaul speaks out against discrimination of Asian-Americans during pandemic

Jessica Wong, of Fall River, Mass., front left, Jenny Chiang, of Medford, Mass., center, and Sheila Vo, of Boston, from the state’s Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest, Thursday, March 12, 2020, on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston. Asian American leaders in Massachusetts condemned what they say is racism, fear-mongering and misinformation aimed at Asian communities amid the widening coronavirus pandemic that originated in China. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced he is condemning recent xenophobic acts targeting Wisconsinites of Asian descent and encouraging others to do so as well.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to talk to community leaders who are working to raise awareness about recent acts of discrimination against members of the Asian-American/Pacific Islander community and who are taking action to fight discrimination,” said AG Kaul. “We must stand together and speak out against racism and xenophobia.”

Wisconsin Public Radio has reported recent instances of discrimination against Wisconsinites of Asian descent during the coronavirus pandemic.

AG Kaul says information regarding hate crimes, including xenophobic acts, should immediately be reported to law enforcement. In Wisconsin, a hate crime penalty enhancer can apply when certain crimes are committed based on a “belief or perception regarding the race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry of” the victim.

AG Kaul adds that Wis. Stat. § 939.645(2) provides the following enhancements:

“(a) If the crime committed … is ordinarily a misdemeanor other than a Class A misdemeanor, the revised maximum fine is $10,000 and the revised maximum term of imprisonment is one year in the county jail.

“(b) If the crime committed … is ordinarily a Class A misdemeanor, the penalty increase under this section changes the status of the crime to a felony and the revised maximum fine is $10,000 and the revised maximum term of imprisonment is 2 years.

“(c) If the crime committed … is a felony, the maximum fine prescribed by law for the crime may be increased by not more than $5,000 and the maximum term of imprisonment prescribed by law for the crime may be increased by not more than 5 years.”

