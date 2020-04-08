Wisconsin Coronavirus: Bellin College postpones graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin College has announced it will postpone its spring graduation slated for May 16.

In a Wednesday release, Bellin College says the decision was made “with much consideration for the safety of our college community and the friends and families of our graduates that we must postpone graduation.”

“To protect the safety of our graduates and their families, it was pertinent to make this decision,” said President and CEO Dr. Connie Boerst. “Our graduates are all going to be healthcare providers and we still will ensure their ability to graduate and enter the workforce during these ever-changing COVID-19 times.”

College leaders will provide updates as new information becomes available, according to Bellin College.

St. Norbert College announced last month that they would also postpone graduation.

