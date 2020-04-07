Wisconsin Coronavirus: Bellin Run going virtual due to pandemic

1  of  58
Closings
2018 Bellin Run a Success

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Bellin Run will be a virtual-only event this year due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

Bellin Health says the move was made as they dedicate all available resources to fighting the pandemic.

“It is with heavy hearts but clear purpose that we announce this fundamental change to our 2020 event,” says Executive Race Director Randy Van Straten. “Bellin Health is a health system first, and at this time we must focus our attention and resources on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting our patients and communities.”

According to Van Straten, the majority of the Bellin Run’s Operations Team and countless event volunteers are Bellin Health employees. Those individuals have turned their efforts to focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to stay active as a means of bolstering their physical and emotional health. Bellin says virtual training support will continue to be offered through this year’s event and beyond.

“While we can’t be together physically, we encourage the Bellin Run community to come together as we support each other during these challenging times,” said Assistant Race Director Linda Maxwell. “We’re hosting our 6 p.m. Wednesday training runs via Facebook Live, and we’ll be offering other resources and messages of encouragement to keep people engaged. We encourage participants to share their journey across our social media channels and stay virtually connected however they can.”

Bellin Health is encouraging runners and walkers to continue their activity solo or with members of their household only and do not participate in in-person group training sessions.

Virtual Bellin Run participants will run or walk a 10K (6.2 miles) anywhere, anytime between June 6 and June 21, adhering to any physical distancing guidelines that are in place at that time. Results will be submitted electronically, and participants will receive a race shirt and metal reusable straw (part of the event’s sustainability efforts) via mail.

Individuals who have already registered for this year’s event may choose to transfer to the Virtual Bellin Run, defer their registration to the 2021 event or receive a refund. Visit the Bellin Run’s website to register for the Virtual Bellin Run as a new registrant or select your option if you have already registered.

For health and safety reasons, race officials are strongly discouraging participants from running the Bellin Run course on race day.

“We appreciate our Bellin Run community more than they know,” Van Straten said. “Things won’t be the same this year, but we look forward to celebrating the power of perseverance and community through this very special virtual event. We look forward to coming back, stronger than ever, for our 45th anniversary event in 2021.”

Last week, the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon announced it would also be going virtual.

