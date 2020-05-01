Wisconsin Coronavirus: Community testing opens to expand state capacity

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Community coronavirus testing will now be available in Buffalo and Pepin counties, according to Governor Tony Evers.

Gov. Evers explains that the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or additional testing is needed because of high rates of the virus.

“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce that, starting today, our partnership will expand with the creation of community testing events throughout the state.”

The National Guard is now working to assist with testing for residents in Buffalo and Pepin counties. Any resident experiencing symptoms is welcomed at the site.

On Thursday, a company-affiliated testing facility opened at the Resch Center in Green Bay with the assistance of the National Guard. The testing facility is limited to employees working in critical infrastructures like long-term care facilities, group housing facilities, healthcare workers, and other non-healthcare related workplaces as outlined by DHS. Claire Paprocki with Brown County Public Health says officials are working to provide community coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus antibody testing has begun in Appleton at Optimal Health and Wellness Institute.

