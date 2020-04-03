Wisconsin Coronavirus: Country USA postponed until August

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Country USA has been postponed until August, according to The Hypervibe Team.

In a Friday release, officials say the music festival will now take place from August 13-15.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but safety is ALWAYS our number one priority. We use this principle to guide everything that we do, and it is now clear that moving the event to August is in the best interest of everyone’s safety,” The Hypervibe Team said.

They add that they continue to work to finish the full lineup, but have announced three headliners:

Toby Kieth on Thursday, August 13

Thomas Rhett on Friday, August 14

Kane Brown on Saturday, August 15

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. If you are unable to make the rescheduled Country USA, the Hypervibe Team says you can choose to have your same tickets transferred to County USA 2021, or receive a refund.

“Please be patient with us as we are abiding by Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order, and are working to finalize all of the plans and details with this date change.”

For more on Country USA, visit their website.

