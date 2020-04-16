Wisconsin Coronavirus: Door, Manitowoc counties closing campgrounds

(WFRV) – Campgrounds in Door and Manitowoc counties will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to health officials from Door and Manitowoc counties, the closures are necessary because:

Both counties have a large percentage of aged population, and data demonstrates that the aged population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Campsites draw people from both inside and outside the county.

Camping is not an essential activity and encourages non-essential travel.

Camping visitors from outside the counties will increase shopping at local stores for

supplies and groceries, which limits the available supplies for residents.

supplies and groceries, which limits the available supplies for residents. Camping allows for unmonitored congregating of groups greater than ten people, which is

prohibited under the Safer At Home order.

prohibited under the Safer At Home order. Camping, and activities related to it, reduce the ability to properly social distance, especially in

communal locations like bathrooms.

Manitowoc County campgrounds are set to close effective May 1 and the closure will remain in effect for as long as needed.

In Door County, seasonal campground site occupants who arrived on or before April 15, 2020, may be allowed to remain in place. Any seasonal site occupant that leaves the campground to return to their place of residence is not permitted to return to re-occupy the seasonal site. All seasonal site

occupants that arrived on or before April 15, 2020, are encouraged to return to their residences.

The order is effective as of April 15 and will remain in effect through May 15 or as long as the Safer At Home order lasts.

Under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, campgrounds are allowed to remain open as they are considered essential housing, especially for traveling healthcare workers who are contracted to work at facilities statewide.

Many Northeast Wisconsin counties have closed their campgrounds and made changes to other county-owned properties, including:

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak