Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Wisconsin Coronavirus: Door, Manitowoc counties closing campgrounds

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Campgrounds in Door and Manitowoc counties will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to health officials from Door and Manitowoc counties, the closures are necessary because:

  • Both counties have a large percentage of aged population, and data demonstrates that the aged population is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
  • Campsites draw people from both inside and outside the county.
  • Camping is not an essential activity and encourages non-essential travel.
  • Camping visitors from outside the counties will increase shopping at local stores for
    supplies and groceries, which limits the available supplies for residents.
  • Camping allows for unmonitored congregating of groups greater than ten people, which is
    prohibited under the Safer At Home order.
  • Camping, and activities related to it, reduce the ability to properly social distance, especially in
    communal locations like bathrooms.

Manitowoc County campgrounds are set to close effective May 1 and the closure will remain in effect for as long as needed.

Related: Wisconsin governor orders closure of 40 state parks, forests, recreational areas

In Door County, seasonal campground site occupants who arrived on or before April 15, 2020, may be allowed to remain in place. Any seasonal site occupant that leaves the campground to return to their place of residence is not permitted to return to re-occupy the seasonal site. All seasonal site
occupants that arrived on or before April 15, 2020, are encouraged to return to their residences.
The order is effective as of April 15 and will remain in effect through May 15 or as long as the Safer At Home order lasts.

Under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, campgrounds are allowed to remain open as they are considered essential housing, especially for traveling healthcare workers who are contracted to work at facilities statewide.

Many Northeast Wisconsin counties have closed their campgrounds and made changes to other county-owned properties, including:

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"