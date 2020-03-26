Wisconsin Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Marinette County Public Health says the resident had contact with a confirmed case in another county. Health officials say they are working hard to identify who this resident may have come into close contact with.

“It is important that Marinette County residents do not panic, but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer.

Public Health and Emergency Management are working together with local, state, and federal partners to implement response plans.

Prior to the new case in Marinette County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its daily update. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 707.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: