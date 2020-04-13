1  of  3
Wisconsin Coronavirus: First patient at University Hospital treated with plasma from recovered patient

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A coronavirus patient at University Hospital in Madison has received the first transfusion of plasma from a patient that has since recovered from the virus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health (SMPH) are part of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program, a nationwide effort to study whether giving plasma from people who survived coronavirus to patients who are seriously ill with the disease can help shorten the duration or severity of their illness.

Plasma therapy such as this has been studied previously in other respiratory infections, like Swine Flu in 2009-2010, the SARS epidemic in 2003, and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic.

“Based on those studies and some limited data published recently by doctors in China, researchers believe convalescent plasma has the potential to lessen the severity or shorten the length of illness caused by COVID-19,” UW Health said in a Monday release.

People who have recovered from a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and would like to donate their plasma for use in this experimental treatment can learn more by calling 608-262-8300 or e-mailing uwcovid19project@hslc.wisc.edu.

